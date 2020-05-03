Central Illinois law enforcement working through first days of required masks

LINCOLN — Police reported no major issues Friday or Saturday after the public was ordered to wear masks in public if they would be less than 6 feet apart, part of an amendment to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some people called police to report other people not wearing masks. At businesses, police mediated the situation.
“I want to be clear that a violation of the executive order is not a violation of Illinois statute,” said Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers. “The Logan County Sheriff's Office will not make an arrest for violation of the order.”
But that doesn’t mean that people should totally disregard the order, he added.
“A violation of the order can be escalated into a violation of Illinois statutes,” he added. “An example of this would be a person not wearing a face mask into a business and that business owner asking that person to wear a mask. If the person refusing to put a mask on is then asked to leave the business and refuses to leave, there is now a violation of Illinois statute and the person could be arrested for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.”
“We have had a couple of calls,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.
“We get them constantly,” said Bloomington Sgt. Ed Shumaker.
“Since the public buildings are mostly closed, the majority of the time, if we get a complaint from someone in a business, we refer them to store management,” Bleichner added. “But if we get a store that calls us, we go out and mediate those.”
On Friday, Normal police were called to a grocery store and to a home improvement store for mask issues.
“Officers along with the store staff were able to mediate those, so there were no major issues,” he said. “Everybody was able to comply.”
