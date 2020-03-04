Central Illinois pilots 'numb' after fatal crash in Lincoln

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois is home to several small flying clubs and private pilots, and after the initial shock that followed the fatal airplane crash outside Lincoln Tuesday morning, a longtime pilot said the brotherhood of aviation enthusiasts is “numbed and quiet.”
“I think at first there is a sense of respect and numbness where we don’t try to talk or speculate about what happened,” said John Morgan of Bloomington, who has been flying professionally for more than 40 years.
When more information is revealed from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board crash investigation, Morgan said the aviation community will be able to learn.
“We examine ourselves, what we can do better as an industry, what we can do better as professional pilots,” he said. “And that's really all we can do is learn and go on.”
Steven Barnes, safety officer for the Flying 20 Club in Springfield, hopes the NTSB can “shed light on it.”
“It definitely makes us think. When we hear things like that, everyone reaches out to pilots they know,” said Barnes, a certified private pilot since 2003. “It’s a tight-knit community. We definitely look out for each other.”
The Springfield aviation community recently suffered its own loss, when a small private plane crashed near Springfield. Among the dead were the county coroner and a former fire chief.
You have free articles remaining.
Morgan met Mitchell Janssen, the pilot from Princeville who was flying the Cessna 172 when it crashed Tuesday, as part of the aviation community, but did not know him personally.
“He carried himself very well as a professional,” he said of the young pilot.
When tragedies like this happen, “you always kind of place yourselves in the families’ shoes," Morgan said. "I just can’t imagine the parents, the siblings, the loved ones who have lost such a young life.”
Passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana, also died in the crash.
After decades in the industry, Morgan has had the opportunity to watch pilots come up in the industry, and many begin as flight instructors like Janssen.
“A lot of us start out as flight instructors ourselves and there’s a sense of pride in knowing we had a part in someone else’s professional development,” he said.
Barnes said working hard to earn certification and keep it creates a sense of camaraderie among pilots.
“It's a small faction of people that do fly so when you do become a part of that community … there’s a kinship there,” Barnes said.
COLLECTION: Coverage of Lincoln plane crash
Reporter Sierra Henry talks about developing stories from The Pantagraph ...
The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.
Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln, discusses the plane crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields.
Pantagraph staff give update on plane crash after speaking with local businesses and Fire Chief Chris Buse, with the Lincoln Rural Fire Protec…
Firefighters respond to an airplane crash on I-55 near Lincoln
The plane crash that killed three in Lincoln Tuesday occurred about six miles from the site of an emergency landing two years ago.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash onto Interstate 55 Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.
Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead.
Interstate 55 southbound lanes opened to through traffic March 3 afternoon after several hours of investigating a small plane crash that kille…
Three people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed into Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Here's what we know so far about the incident:
Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead.
Central Illinois has seen its share of plane crashes
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.