Central Illinois snow and cold temperatures contributing to Monday morning accidents
Central Illinois snow and cold temperatures contributing to Monday morning accidents

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Illinois State Police troopers have responded to numerous crashes Monday morning throughout Central Illinois.

"The roadways are slick and hazardous for travel. Motorists are cautioned to drive slower, and allow more room for braking and turns," a District 9 news release stated.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area as well.

Snow showers will continue through much of Monday and throughout the evening before tapering off overnight, the weather service stated. An additional one inch of snow accumulation is expected; however, other areas could receive two to three inches through the night.

Cloudy skies and frigid temperatures are also expected. According to the weather service, the wind chill could be between -6 and 4 degrees throughout Monday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

