Chicago man pleads guilty to torching police SUV amid unrest

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for setting fire to a police SUV during last year's unrest in the city's downtown following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Jacob Michael Fagundo, 23, faces a likely sentence of eight to 14 months behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to obstructing law enforcement amid a civil disorder. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 14.

Fagundo admitted to U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman that he set fire to a Chicago police SUV on May 30 amid downtown rioting after video was seen worldwide of a white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, for more than nine minutes.

The murder trial of that former officer, Derek Chauvin, is currently underway in Minneapolis for Floyd's May 25 death.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Cooke told Gettleman that Fagundo bought fireworks, lighter fluid and other products at a department store ahead of the Floyd protests. And Fagundo admitted to the judge that he purchased those items on May 29, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.