Chief: 1 injured in Pontiac fire at auto repair shop

PONTIAC — One person was injured in a Wednesday night fire that destroyed an auto repair shop in Pontiac.

Firefighters were called at 6:51 p.m. to Bernie’s Automotive at 501 S. Ladd St. in Pontiac on Wednesday, said Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell.

“One civilian was transported to OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center and there were no reports of any first responder injuries,” he said Thursday.

The condition and identity of the person transported to the hospital was not available.

“Upon arrival the Pontiac Fire Department encountered an automotive repair center on fire including multiple vehicles that surrounded the building," he said. "Pontiac Fire Department’s Incident Commander went immediately to a second box alarm due to the magnitude of the fire and potential exposures on the north, west, and south side of the repair center.”

"Multiple small explosions could be heard," said a witness, Pam Geyer.