Coles County hospital patient tests positive for coronavirus

MATTOON — A patient at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center has tested positive for the disease from coronavirus, according to hospital spokeswoman Patty Peterson.

The patient was treated in the SBLHC emergency room and the Illinois Department of Public Health notified the hospital late Friday that the person was positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, Peterson said.

She said the patient resides in the SBLHC 10-county service area but couldn't say more about the person's residence or identity because of patient confidentiality requirements.

The person is self-quarantining as a result of the test results, Peterson said.

She said SBLHC has tested several people for the coronavirus over the last few days but there have been no other positive results.

The hospital is able to test people who show symptoms of the virus, Peterson said. However, the test supply is limited and people without symptoms can't be tested, she added.