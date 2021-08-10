 Skip to main content
Colorado woman killed in crash near Goodfield

GOODFIELD — A preliminary autopsy conducted Tuesday found a 22-year-old woman in a single-vehicle fatal crash near Goodfield died of multiple blunt force injuries. 

Grace E. Welch was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash, near the Goodfield exit on Interstate 74, Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Welch was traveling east on I-74 when she left the roadway and drove through the median before coming back in the eastbound lanes. Ruestman said her vehicle rolled several times.

Welch was ejected from the vehicle, Ruestman said. Toxicology results are pending.

The coroner said Welch was living in Colorado but she was in the area visiting family in the Quad Cities and McLean County and in the process of moving to McLean County.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for about three hours Monday night between Goodfield and Carlock. The crash remains under investigation of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

