Congressman Rodney Davis: 'I tested positive for COVID-19'

TAYLORVILLE — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who spent the beginning of this week meeting with constituents in Central Illinois, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Taylorville Republican announced the diagnosis late Wednesday on Twitter and his congressional web page.
This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I will continue to serve my constituents and #IL13 virtually from home while I quarantine and until I receive a negative test.— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) August 5, 2020
Davis hosted traveling office hours that brought him to Mount Zion on Monday and was in Monticello on Tuesday announcing his introduction of Gabby’s Law legislation which would require hospitals to establish sepsis protocols.
His full statement reads:
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this pandemic, I have taken my temperature twice daily because serving in Congress means I interact with many people, and it’s my duty to protect the health of those I serve. This morning, my temperature clocked in at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than normal for me.”
His statement went on to read: “Because of the high temperature, my wife and I received a test this morning. While my test came back positive, my wife’s test came back negative. My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well. Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.
“Having consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP) of Congress and local county health officials, our office is contacting constituents I have met with in-person within the previous 48 hours, per CDC guidelines.
“My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My wife is a nurse and a cancer survivor, which puts her in an at-risk category like so many Americans. My office and I have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“I will postpone public events our office has planned for the coming days until I receive a negative test. I will continue to serve my constituents virtually from home while I quarantine. Our district offices throughout central and southwestern Illinois remain open for constituents as well.
“During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority. If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”
Davis, who is running for re-election against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, is a married father of three. He was elected to the House in 2013 and was projects director for U.S. Rep. John Shimkus for 16 years.
He is on the on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and is ranking member of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit. Davis in 2017 was on the field of a suburban Washington Congressional baseball practice when a gunman opened fire.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in March became the first U.S. lawmaker to test positive for COVID.
Since then, there have been at least 10 who have identified as having the disease.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, of Texas, was diagnosed. Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, tested positive for COVID-19 after chairing a Tuesday meeting of the House Natural Resources Committee that Gohmert attended, Grijalva's office announced Saturday.
After Gohert's case was announced, lawmakers from both parties have said rapid testing needs to be brought to the Capitol.
"The need for testing throughout Capitol Hill campus remains immediate," Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last Thursday. "Unfortunately, our sensible suggestions were ignored and Congress is still operating without a comprehensive plan for a safe work environment."
"By failing to adequately protect the people who work in this institution, your majority has created unnecessary risk and confusion for members, staff, press and all employees of the house," he said.
Pelosi announced last week that face coverings would be mandatory for members on the House floor.
The Dallas Morning News contributed to this report.
