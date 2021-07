NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue bridge, near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is required for work on the Towanda Avenue bridge repair project. This portion of the trail is scheduled to be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, weather permitting.