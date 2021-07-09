 Skip to main content
Construction work starts Tuesday on Ropp Road

MCLEAN COUNTY — Construction will begin Tuesday on Ropp Road northeast of Bloomington-Normal, and will continue through Sept. 1, weather permitting.

Work will take place on Ropp Road between White Oak Road and Ziebarth Road. The road will remain open, but traffic may be stopped and/or shifted to ensure worker safety, according to a news release from the McLean County Highway Department.

For updates to area roadwork, go to www.mcleancountyil.gov/highway.

