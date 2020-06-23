Coroner: 58-year-old pedestrian killed on I-74 in McLean County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 58-year-old male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 74, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Tuesday.

Yoder said her office was notified at 3:35 p.m. about a death on the eastbound interstate near mile marker 125, Carlock. The man was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. and an autopsy was scheduled.

The man's identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police. Traffic was diverted for a period of time Tuesday afternoon while the scene was being cleared.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

