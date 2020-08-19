You are the owner of this article.
Coroner identifies man killed in mowing accident outside YWCA
Coroner identifies man killed in mowing accident outside YWCA

082020-blm-loc-1fatal

A wrecker operator sets a zero-turn grass mower onto a parking lot after lifting it from an underground driveway outside the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Rd., Bloomington, on Wednesday. A 25-year-old man died in a work-related accident outside the YWCA, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old Normal man died in a work-related accident Wednesday outside the YWCA McLean County, county coroner Kathy Yoder said.

The accident did not involve clients, children or staff of the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, said Christy Germanis, a YWCA spokeswoman. 

Yoder said that the man, identified the man as Hunter W. Arbuckle, had been mowing the lawn outside the YWCA. 

"Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Mr. Arbuckle died from traumatic compressional asphyxia sustained as the operator of a riding lawnmower that overturned," Yoder and Bloomington Police said in a media release late afternoon Wednesday.

Toxicology testing is pending.

Bloomington police and firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Hershey Road for a medical assist call for service after a man was found trapped under a large mower. Officers investigated the scene and called the coroner's office.

Yoder pronounced Arbuckle dead at 8:36 a.m.

Analisa Trofimuk contributed reporting.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

