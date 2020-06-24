Coroner releases name of man killed in I-74 crash near Carlock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County coroner on Wednesday identified the man who died after being struck by a pickup on Interstate 74 on Tuesday.

Richard E. Gaunt Jr., 57, of Morton, died of multiple blunt injuries, according to preliminary autopsy opinion, Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said in a statement.

The crash was at about 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-74 at milepost 125 near the Carlock exit.

The Illinois State Police in a separate statement on Wednesday said the driver of a pickup exited right off the roadway “for unknown reasons" and that the man killed was a semi-truck driver securing a load on his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m. The coroner’s office previously said he was 58 years old, but clarified Wednesday that he was 57.