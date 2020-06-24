You are the owner of this article.
Coroner releases name of man killed in I-74 crash near Carlock
Coroner releases name of man killed in I-74 crash near Carlock

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County coroner on Wednesday identified the man who died after being struck by a pickup on Interstate 74 on Tuesday. 

Richard E. Gaunt Jr., 57, of Morton, died of multiple blunt injuries, according to preliminary autopsy opinion, Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said in a statement. 

The crash was at about 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-74  at milepost 125 near the Carlock exit.

The Illinois State Police in a separate statement on Wednesday said the driver of a pickup exited right off the roadway “for unknown reasons" and that the man killed was a semi-truck driver securing a load on his vehicle. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m. The coroner’s office previously said he was 58 years old, but clarified Wednesday that he was 57.

The driver of the pickup was cited for failure to reduce speed when approaching a disabled vehicle, failure to change lanes when approaching a disabled vehicle and driving without valid insurance.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police. Traffic was diverted for a period of time Tuesday afternoon while the scene was being cleared.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

