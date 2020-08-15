Coroner's office identifies man killed in Bloomington motorcycle crash

The McLean County coroner's office has identified the 45-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday as Austin D. Roof.
Coroner Kathy Yoder said Saturday afternoon that preliminary autopsy results indicate Roof died of multiple blunt force injuries. Officials believe he was the operator of a motorcycle that struck a "fixed object" on southbound Center Street near the intersection of Armory Drive in Bloomington. A passenger was taken to a hospital.
Roof was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Yoder said.
This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.
