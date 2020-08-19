You are the owner of this article.
Coroner's office responds to scene outside YWCA; no clients, children or staff involved
Coroner's office responds to scene outside YWCA; no clients, children or staff involved

YWCA

Emergency crews respond to a scene in Bloomington on Wednesday morning. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County coroner's office and first responders were working Wednesday morning at a scene outside YWCA McLean County

The incident did not involve clients, children or staff of the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, said Christy Germanis, YWCA marketing and public relations director.

"At this time, we're still learning information," Germanis told The Pantagraph. "None of our clients, children or staff were involved in the incident."

McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis told The Pantagraph "We're working on a scene right now outside the YWCA, not related to the YWCA."

Eric Davison, a spokesperson for the Bloomington Fire Department, said no additional information could be shared at this time and they plan on releasing more details later today.

John Fermon, Bloomington Police public relations officer, said they did not have any information to release Wednesday morning. 

This story will be updated.

Analisa Trofimuk contributed reporting. 

Crime Stoppers of McLean County 

+1 
Kathy Yoder

Yoder

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

