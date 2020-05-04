You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Could be weeks before cause determined for fatal Lexington fire, McLean County officials say
1 comment
top story

Could be weeks before cause determined for fatal Lexington fire, McLean County officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
050320-blm-loc-9fatalfire

Lexington firefighters examined the wreckage of a mobile home fire that took the lives of a woman and her two children about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in Westwind Estates Mobile Home Park west of Lexington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

LEXINGTON — A cause has not yet been determined for the fire that killed a woman and her two children in Lexington early Saturday, and officials say it could be a month before they know.

Hillery R. Peters, 27; Emerlyn G. Bennett, 3; and Sawyer J. Bennett, 16 months, died of carbon monoxide intoxication after inhaling smoke and soot from the fire, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said previously.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday; Yoder said the investigation could take four to six weeks.

Peters and Emerlyn were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and Sawyer was pronounced dead at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. There was no evidence of a fight, infection or injury not related to the fire, Yoder said.

The fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, McLean County sheriff and coroner’s offices and MABAS 41 fire investigation team.

Fatal Lexington fire

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News