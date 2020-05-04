Could be weeks before cause determined for fatal Lexington fire, McLean County officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LEXINGTON — A cause has not yet been determined for the fire that killed a woman and her two children in Lexington early Saturday, and officials say it could be a month before they know.

Hillery R. Peters, 27; Emerlyn G. Bennett, 3; and Sawyer J. Bennett, 16 months, died of carbon monoxide intoxication after inhaling smoke and soot from the fire, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said previously.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday; Yoder said the investigation could take four to six weeks.