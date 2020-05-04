Could be weeks before cause determined for fatal Lexington fire, McLean County officials say

LEXINGTON — A cause has not yet been determined for the fire that killed a woman and her two children in Lexington early Saturday, and officials say it could be a month before they know.
Hillery R. Peters, 27; Emerlyn G. Bennett, 3; and Sawyer J. Bennett, 16 months, died of carbon monoxide intoxication after inhaling smoke and soot from the fire, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said previously.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday; Yoder said the investigation could take four to six weeks.
Peters and Emerlyn were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire and Sawyer was pronounced dead at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. There was no evidence of a fight, infection or injury not related to the fire, Yoder said.
The fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, McLean County sheriff and coroner’s offices and MABAS 41 fire investigation team.
