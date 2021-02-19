COVID-19 presented changes, challenges for Charleston Fire Department in 2020

There was also a suspicious fire in a house on Vine Street in May, resulting in the arrest and conviction of a woman on an arson charge, Bennett noted.

More behind-the-scenes efforts included upgrading software for a program that shows fire crews the locations of not only buildings but where electrical sources, stored materials and other hazards are inside of them.

Bennett said the upgrade meant firefighters can access the program on their cellphones or on tablet computers while en route to fire calls. The information is shareable and helps when a fire department is called to assist another agency.

Bennett said this means Mattoon fire crews, for example, will have the location of fires more quickly when they're called to help. The program has other features, such as a photograph of a building so they’ll recognize it on sight.

Despite the possible link to fewer ambulance calls, Bennett said the coronavirus pandemic did bring "many changes to the way our department operates.”