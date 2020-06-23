Crash on I-74 blocks traffic west of Bloomington

CARLOCK — Interstate 74 is shut down west of Bloomington-Normal for a serious crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 3:40 p.m., state troopers were on scene of the crash near milepost 125 at the exit to Rivian Motorway.
Traffic was being diverted from Carlock to Rivian Motorway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
