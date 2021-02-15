 Skip to main content
Crews responding to 2nd fire at Normal train derailment site
Crews responding to 2nd fire at Normal train derailment site

NORMAL — The Normal Fire Department is reporting a fire "involving spilled rail cargo" at the scene of Saturday's derailment.

The department on Monday asked that people avoid the area around Vernon and Hester avenues. 

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, officials said the fire involving the spilled cargo from the freight train is under control. Firefighters remain on the scene and will continue to work with Union Pacific to spread out the debris so that it can be fully extinguished.

About 16 train cars went off the track at 5 a.m. Saturday south of the Illinois State University campus and uptown Normal. Crews spent the weekend cleaning up debris, which closed the tracks.

Normal fire crews also responded at 9:48 a.m. on Sunday to debris catching on fire. That happened near Hester Avenue.

The incident is under investigation. 

This story will be updated. 

