Victim rescued from Kreitzer Avenue fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are on the scene on a fire in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue, where one victim was seen being rescued from a home.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the east side of the two-story house. Inside, they found a victim who was unconscious on the first floor of the home, said a Bloomington Fire Department spokesman. The victim was carried outside by firefighters and placed in an ambulance.

Crews who responded to the scene found fire damage to the first and second floors as well as smoke coming from the attic of the structure.

Firefighters were well into fighting the fire when the victim was discovered and carried from the structure.

A ladder and several pumper trucks were on the scene as of 8:30 p.m. The Normal Fire Department also is helping.

The house is south of East Oakland Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

