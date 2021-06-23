Crews to reduce lanes on Towanda Avenue for bridge repair

NORMAL — Lane reductions along Towanda Avenue begin Monday as construction crews begin repairing the Towanda Avenue Bridge.
The outside southbound lane of Towanda between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will be closed as well as the sidewalk along the west side of the street. Crews are expected to introduce future lane reductions in the area as construction continues.
Drivers should remain cautious when traveling through the area.
Bridge repairs are expected to be completed by Oct. 15.
