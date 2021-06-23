 Skip to main content
top story

Crews to reduce lanes on Towanda Avenue for bridge repair

Uptown Station/Normal City Hall building mug

Uptown Station is at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — Lane reductions along Towanda Avenue begin Monday as construction crews begin repairing the Towanda Avenue Bridge.

The outside southbound lane of Towanda between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will be closed as well as the sidewalk along the west side of the street. Crews are expected to introduce future lane reductions in the area as construction continues.

Drivers should remain cautious when traveling through the area.

Bridge repairs are expected to be completed by Oct. 15. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

