Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you see this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.
Ricky W. Devoe, 20, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in Normal.
Devoe is named on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.
