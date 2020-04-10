Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you see this man?
CRIME STOPPERS

Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you see this man?

Ricky Devoe

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Ricky W. Devoe, 20, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in Normal.

Devoe is named on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.

