Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

Brandon Scott Missel, 26, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

He is wanted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.