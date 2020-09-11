 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?
BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted for felony charges.

Brandon Scott Missel, 26, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

He is wanted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

