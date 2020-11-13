Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON —

Thomas Robert Cook, 40, is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Cook is wanted on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.