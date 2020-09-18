Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

Christopher A. Johnson, 27, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Normal.

Johnson is wanted on charges of robbery and aggravated battery.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.