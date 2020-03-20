Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony drug charges.
Austin T. Daugherty, 26, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Normal.
Daugherty is wanted for possession of methamphetamine.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309- 828-1111.