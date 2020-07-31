Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted for felony charges.

Daniel P. Simpson, 43, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Simpson is wanted for burglary.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.