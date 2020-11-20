Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON —

Matthew G. Lawrence, 36, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Lawrence is wanted on a charge of theft over $500.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.