Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON —

Michael R. Howard, 41, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Normal.

Howard has used the aliases of "Big Mike" and Michael Walls in the past.

Howard is wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.