Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.
Dcamron D King, 30, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last nown address is in Normal.
King is named on a warrant charging him with attempted murder.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.
