Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Jonathan S. Cline, 27, is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 179 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was in Heyworth, Illinois.

Cline is named on a warrant charging him with armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of weapons.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.

Can you help?