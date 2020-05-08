You are the owner of this article.
Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?
date 2020-05-08

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person wanted on felony charges.

Travis Michael Walker, 34, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Colfax.

Walker is named on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.

