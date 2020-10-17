 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?
CRIME STOPPERS

Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

{{featured_button_text}}
BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted for felony charges.

Darrel D. Autman, 30, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Autman, who has used the alias of Darrell Deanangelo in the past, is wanted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Darrel D. Autman

Autman

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heyworth High School makes a Presidential prediction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News