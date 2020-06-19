Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.
Joseph L. Taylor, 42, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in Chenoa.
Taylor is wanted for retail theft over $300.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.
