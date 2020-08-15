Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County is asking for the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Randall Lee Patrick, 50, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is in Colfax.

Patrick is wanted on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases