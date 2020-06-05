Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON – Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Anthony D. Crose, 21, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Bloomington.

Crose is named on a warrant charging him with four counts of mob action.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.

