Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

Lanard E. Chambers, 46, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.
Chambers is wanted for aggravated domestic battery.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.
