Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County is asking for the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.
Keith C. Conway 24, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 143 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.
Conway is wanted on charges of delivery of cannabis.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!