Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County is asking for the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Keith C. Conway 24, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 143 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Conway is wanted on charges of delivery of cannabis.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

