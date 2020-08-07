You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?
0 comments

Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County is asking for the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Keith C. Conway 24, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 143 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Conway is wanted on charges of delivery of cannabis. 

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Keith Conway

Conway
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: "Fair Food Fest" makes up for loss of county fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News