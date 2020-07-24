Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?
Eugene E. Louis

Louis
BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted for felony charges.

Eugene E. Louis, 63, is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

Chambers is wanted for aggravated domestic battery.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

 

