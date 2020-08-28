Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

Deangelo C. Glass, 19, is 6 feet, 0 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.
Glass is wanted for burglary and looting.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
