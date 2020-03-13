Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Dezel G. Dotts, 24, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Bloomington.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dotts is named on a warrant charging him with residential burglary.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309- 828-1111.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0