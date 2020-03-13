Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this man?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.
Dezel G. Dotts, 24, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Bloomington.
Dotts is named on a warrant charging him with residential burglary.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309- 828-1111.