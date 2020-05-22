Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this woman?

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted on felony charges.

Christina E. Dickey, 35, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in Bloomington.

Dickey is named on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call 309-828-1111.

