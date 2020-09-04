Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this woman?

Erika Dawn Nussbaum, 42, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Bloomington.

Nussbaum is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of prescriptions.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.