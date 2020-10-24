Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this woman?

Elishia M. Epps, 32, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Bloomington.
Epps is wanted for delivery of a controlled substance.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.
