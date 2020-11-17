 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this woman?
CRIME STOPPERS

Erma Louise Garner

BLOOMINGTON — Crime Stoppers of McLean County needs the public's help in finding a person who is wanted for felony charges.

Erma Louise Garner, 21, was wanted as of Nov. 17, 2020, on a charge of aggravated Domestic Battery. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 249 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.  Her last known address is in Bloomington.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

