Crime Stoppers of McLean County: Have you seen this woman?

BLOOMINGTON —

Erma Louise Garner, 21, was wanted as of Nov. 17, 2020, on a charge of aggravated Domestic Battery. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 249 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in Bloomington.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.