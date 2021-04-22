Cyclist hurt in Bloomington crash with pickup

BLOOMINGTON — A bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon during a crash with a pickup truck in Bloomington.

The Bloomington police and fire departments responded at 12:56 p.m. to East Washington Street between Vale Street and Towanda Avenue/State Street, the Bloomington Police Department said in a statement.

There they found an adult bicyclist who had crashed with a pickup truck. The bicyclist had serious injuries, according to the news release, and was transported to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center by the Bloomington Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The roadway was blocked and Bloomington detectives, crime scene investigators and patrol officers were on the scene until about 2:35 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.