Danvers police chief announces plans to retire

DANVERS — Chief Michael Kemp announced Monday that he is retiring from the Danvers Police Department next month.

Kemp, who has served as police chief since 2013, said in a Facebook post that his last day with the department will be Aug. 13.

"I have greatly enjoyed every moment that I have served the citizens within our jurisdiction," Kemp said Monday. "I will miss the people, the agency, and the officers immensely. It was my goal as the Chief of Police to ensure that the Danvers Police Department and its personnel were the best trained, best equipped, and best led rural agency in McLean County."

Kemp could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his retirement announcement, Kemp said that he was proud of the department's efforts to stay up to date with the latest technology and equipment while remaining financially responsible.

He said that while some may not have agreed with all of his decisions, he always did what he through was in the best interest of the village, citizens and officers of the Danvers Police Department.

"At times this was the most difficult of jobs; but, I always tried to put the citizens and members of the Danvers Police Department first, even at the expense of my family," said Kemp. "I have always been, and always will be grateful or the support of the citizens that I serve."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.