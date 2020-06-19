Defense argues ‘reasonable doubt’ in Allen murder trial; jury begin deliberations

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County jury is deliberating after a morning of closing arguments in the murder trial for the Bloomington man charged in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash.
Defense attorney, Phil Finegan said, “There are questions everywhere” in the state’s case against Scotty Allen, and that points to reasonable doubt.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said Allen was “a man on a mission” to get revenge for the death of his friend, which Allen blamed on Nash’s brother.
“The decisions of the defendant, the choices he made on April 2, 2019, ended with the death of Juan Nash,” Rigdon said. “His vengeance was completed. You fight for your gang. On April 2, 2019, the defendant killed for his gang.”
Allen, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nash, who was killed in the 1200 block of Orchard Road at a block party. He is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action.
Witnesses and evidence presented throughout the trial have indicated Allen and Nash’s brother, Kajuan Hobson, were members of rival gangs. In his closing arguments, Finegan said Hobson testified he didn’t know Allen and “it had been a long time since these two groups even had a problem.”
Finegan said the state prosecutors have mentioned both Trevonte Kirkwood, who was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2018, and Steven Alexander Jr., who was shot and killed June 10, 2018, as the person whose death triggered the retaliation.
“It seemed unclear as to whether this was about Little Steve or Trevonte Kirkwood, which just goes to show that their underlying theory — they don’t even know what it is,” he said. “They don’t even know the individual that supposedly they were getting retribution for, and that’s because they have no idea what happened and they are trying to put something together and the pieces are not fitting.”
Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face first-degree murder charges in Nash’s death, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.
Finegan argued the evidence suggests at least three more people played some role in the night Nash died, but the extent of their involvement is unknown.
Surveillance video showed Allen went to the party, left and later returned. Rigdon said there was one difference between his two trips to Orchard Road: He didn’t have a getaway vehicle the first time.
“When you put it all together, it shows you their plan; it shows you the goal; it shows you how this occurred,” Rigdon told the jury.
Allen also was seen wearing a crossbody bag, which Rigdon said held the 25-caliber handgun used to kill Nash with “a quick draw.” That gun was not found.
Allen was struck by two bullets from Nash’s gun, which fired 14 rounds out of the 20 shots taken that night. Finegan said his injuries show he was running away.
Rigdon said the evidence shows Nash was shot in the heart, stood up and fired back. The victim then drove away and crashed a vehicle in a neighborhood nearby.
Michael Holton testified Tuesday he saw Allen shoot Nash and did not see Nash holding a gun. Finegan said that was unreliable given his relationship with the victim, who would have become Holton’s brother-in-law if Nash had lived.
Finegan also noted when questioned further by police, Holton said he knew Allen carried a gun but did not repeat that he saw Allen take the fatal shots.
“Any one of those things can amount to reasonable doubt, but together it’s overwhelming,” he said.
This story will be updated.
