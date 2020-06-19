Defense argues ‘reasonable doubt’ in Allen murder trial; jury begin deliberations

“It seemed unclear as to whether this was about Little Steve or Trevonte Kirkwood, which just goes to show that their underlying theory — they don’t even know what it is,” he said. “They don’t even know the individual that supposedly they were getting retribution for, and that’s because they have no idea what happened and they are trying to put something together and the pieces are not fitting.”

Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face first-degree murder charges in Nash’s death, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.

Finegan argued the evidence suggests at least three more people played some role in the night Nash died, but the extent of their involvement is unknown.

Surveillance video showed Allen went to the party, left and later returned. Rigdon said there was one difference between his two trips to Orchard Road: He didn’t have a getaway vehicle the first time.

“When you put it all together, it shows you their plan; it shows you the goal; it shows you how this occurred,” Rigdon told the jury.

Allen also was seen wearing a crossbody bag, which Rigdon said held the 25-caliber handgun used to kill Nash with “a quick draw.” That gun was not found.