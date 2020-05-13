DeWitt County sheriff weighs in on Pritzker executive orders

CLINTON — Another Central Illinois sheriff has weighed in on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders about wearing face coverings and other pandemic rules.
DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker, in a statement issued Wednesday morning, said an executive order is "NOT THE LAW of the land. That requires our elected representatives in the state legislature to act upon in order to enforce."
However, he continued, "I will enforce the laws when they are violated but I will not arrest for a failure to heed a recommendation on how to act whether in a business or out in the general public. If you do not want to protect yourself and not practice safe distancing or wearing of mask, that is your individual decision. It may not be the right one, it may not be the responsible one, but last time I checked there is no 'escape clause' in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights allowing for suspension of our constitutional rights when there is a virus plaguing us.
"... My office will get involved when that individual decision to not follow interferes with or poses a clear and present danger to the health, safety and welfare of fellow citizens, I will act!"
He also called for particular mindfulness for senior citizens. "I maintain a very thin, very minute thin line when it comes to protection of our seniors. There, I will act first and question later so as to not jeopardize your senior citizens. They deserve all the respect we can muster in this time of concern. We must work together as one community circling our wagons to protect all citizens of DeWitt County."
Earlier this week, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said his department would continue to prioritize calls. McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp said his office has a responsibility to look at all cases to determine whether they should continue through the courts.
The sheriff of Logan County and state's attorney in Woodford County previously said they would not enforce the orders.
