Downtown Bloomington intersection closed after crash

A downtown Bloomington intersection was closed after a two-vehicle crash sent one driver to the hospital about 3:45 p.m. Police were seeking a second driver who was believed to have left the scene on foot.

The accident occurred at Madison St. and Oakland Ave., just south of downtown. Witnesses said a sport utility vehicle collided with a van that overturned and landed on its roof.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Witnesses told The Pantagraph that the driver of the van crawled out from the overturned vehicle and ran from the scene on foot with a police officer in chase.

Fire crews were calling for Ameren IP to investigate the condition of a utility pole that was damaged in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

